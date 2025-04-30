Food Security: Agriculture, backbone of Nigeria’s economy – SGF

The Federal Government says agriculture is the backbone of Nigeria’s economy.

Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), stated this at the inauguration of the Board of Trustees (BOT) and members of the Agricultural Farmers and Traders Development Association of Nigeria AFTDAN on Wednesday in Abuja.

Akume, represented by Alhaji Wada Nas, said that the role of farmers and traders in ensuring food security, economic stability and job creation could not be overemphasised.

He said that the establishment of the association was a step forward in the right direction.

”It marks the beginning of a strong partnership that will help strengthen the agricultural value chain, improve market access and foster sustainable practices that benefits all stakeholders.

”This association will no doubt play a key role ensuring the attainment of food security as one of the eight priority areas of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“As the government continues to prioritise agriculture as a critical sector for development, the efforts of AFTDAN will align seamlessly with national policies aimed at boosting agricultural production,”he said.

He said it will encourage investment in rural areas and improve the overall socio- economic conditions of farmers and traders.

Akume encouraged all members of AFTDAN to work together with a spirit of unity, professionalism and purpose.

” Your success will contribute directly to the growth and transformation of our agricultural sector.

”The government through the SGF’s office is committed to supporting initiatives like AFTDAN and will continue to work in partnership with organisations dedicated to improving the lives of hardworking farmers and traders,” he said.

In a Goodwill message, Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara and Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), said the event marked a new chapter in strengthening Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Abdulrazaq, who was represented by Dr Akanbi Olubunmi, Principal Agriculture Economist, NGFG, congratulated the association saying that AFTDAN must be a beacon of hope.

”Nigeria’s agricultural sector is a sector that feeds our nation, sustains our economy, and holds the key to our future prosperity.

”Your unity and vision in forming this association show your commitment to empowering farmers and traders across the country.

”AFTDAN must be a beacon of hope, showing that with strong leadership and collaboration, agriculture in Nigeria can thrive and compete on the world stage,” he said.

He urged the newly inaugurated leaders to serve with integrity, passion, and focus.

Earlier, Mr Elijah Nze, the National President of AFTDAN, said that the association was geared towards agricultural development and improvement of the living standard of farmers in Nigeria.

” The association in its research into meaningful ways of improving agriculture and farmers in the country discovered some challenges,”he said.

Nze said these included seasonal farming, land degradation, low level of irrigation farming, non- mechanised farming, limited access to markets, lack of agricultural education and extension services, effects of pests and diseases on crops among others.

He, however, identified two core challenges such as insecurity in the country, and the effective utilisation of budget allocations to the agricultural sector.

Nze said that the insecurity in the country could not be overemphasised,saying that farmers could only do their best and could not fight insecurity without the intervention of the government.

He said that there was need to ensure that the huge amount of money budgeted into agriculture in 2025 budget by the Federal Government, should be efficiently and effectively utilised by relevant agencies and sectors.

” It is critical to note that challenges can transform to strengthening factors in the society when they are correctly analysed and addressed.

” Since agriculture is one of the key growths of the nation economy, we should all queue in with the policies of this present government to restore the pride of our nation.

” AFTDAN is willing to put in their human resources and make use of any assistance given to them to ensure that the nation rises to a great height in food security,” he said.

Also speaking, His Royal Majesty, the Ona of Abaji, Dr Adamu Yunusa, underscored the importance of agriculture saying there was a need to embrace rural agriculture to achieve sustainable agriculture.

Yunusa who is also the Chairman, Council of Chiefs in Abuja, said that agriculture is the most useful and helpful form of employment in the society.

Yunusa was represented by Alhaji Umar Faruk, Magayaki of Abaji.(NAN)