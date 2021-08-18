Food Security: AFAN wants early preparation for dry season farming

All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Kaduna State chapter, has appealed for preparation and distribution of inputs for dry season farming to enhance security.

Alhaji Nuhu Aminu, the chairman of the association made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Zaria on .

He explained that the preparation and distribution of inputs was necessary to also cushion the effect of flooding that many farms in some parts of the country.

Aminu said the appeal became imperative as the flooding came at a time the farmers could not replant the lost crops.

He noted that security challenges in some parts of the country to production had further been jeopardised by flooding as some few farms washed away by flooding.

He said state, rice farms due to erosion occasioned by flooding around the streams along Sayen Lemu, Sayen Gobirawa and Sayen Tankarau axis in Zaria local government.

He explained that over 45 hectares of rice farms in Zaria local government area.

Aminu said the flood also destroyed about 75 hectares of rice and maize crops in Gubchi, Unguwar Kanawa, Bazana and Hayin Gada in local government.

He also said that it destroyed embankments of earth dams in Matari and Tudun Saibu in Soba local government area, washing away farms.(NAN)

