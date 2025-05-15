Food security: 400 Delta farmers get grants, inputs from First Lady

By Ifeanyi Olannye

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has distributed farm inputs and financial grants to 400 farmers in Delta under the Renewed Hope Initiative’s Agricultural Support Programme.

The programme, in collaboration with the ‘You Matter Charity Foundation”, a pet programme of the Delta Governor’s Wife, Mrs Tobore Oborevwori, held on Wednesday at the Event Centre, Asaba.

Tinubu reiterated the crucial role of agriculture in achieving food security, creating employment, and driving economic growth.

The President’s wife, represented by Oborevwori, expressed delight at seeing women, young farmers in secondary schools, youths, and cooperative groups becoming actively involved in farming.

She noted that gardening remains a time-honoured tradition which sustained our forefathers and could benefit families today.

She encouraged every home to own a garden, adding that home gardening would help to reduce economic hardship for families.

“The beauty of it is that it’s not limited by gender or age. Growing your own food helps promote healthier eating, improves your diet, and provides fresh, nutritious produce.

“You will agree with me that it is possible for us to grow our own food. The earth is blessed for our sake. When you plant, it germinates and yields a great harvest.

“The essence of this initiative is to bring us back on track and increase food production across the nation. This is about feeding your family and sharing with your neighbours,” she said.

The first lady announced that the beneficiaries as women, youths, secondary school students, and farming groups were selected to receive various farm implements and seedlings as part of the initiative.

“I hope this gesture encourages you. I urge you to give your best as you return to your farms daily.

“I have my own garden behind my house, and soon I will begin harvesting corn, vegetables, and other crops. On a lighter note, I am happy to share with you.

“For those who haven’t started, please give it a thought. Let’s join hands to grow more food and move from scarcity to abundance,” Tinubu said.

In her address, Oborevwori, represented by the Deputy Governor’s wife, Mrs Catherine Onyeme, said the event was dedicated to empowering student farmers, women, youths, and cooperative farming groups in Delta.

“Today’s event reflects our unwavering commitment to equipping farmers with the tools and financial support they need to thrive.

“Through the Agricultural Support Programme of the Renewed Hope Initiative, led by the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, we reaffirm our dedication to strengthening agriculture as a key driver of economic growth.

“Empowering farmers is not merely an intervention, it is a necessity. It restores hope, promotes food security, boosts household income, and positions farming as a viable and transformational enterprise,” she said.

She thanked Tinubu for her visionary leadership and commitment to the Renewed Hope Initiative, and encouraged beneficiaries to make the most of the opportunity.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr Val Arenyeka, underscored the essential role of farmers in ensuring food security.

He said that without farmers, there would be no food, while urging the people to embrace farming for food sufficiency.

On his part, the Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Harry Triakriowei, thanked the President’s wife for including Delta youths in her Renewed Hope Initiative.

He said that the initiative would improve food security and generate income through agriculture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items distributed include bags of fertilizer, wheelbarrows, seedlings, cassava stems, pesticides, herbicides, fingerlings, chicks, goat kids as well as financial grants.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng).

