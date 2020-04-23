Food insecurity looms without collaboration against bandits, says KDSG

The Kaduna State Government on Wednesday said food insecurity looms without collaboration against bandits attacking rural communities in the state.

The government said information sharing with security agencies will ensure prompt response in tackling bandits who sack communities and displace farmers via kidnapping and other forms of banditry.

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan disclosed this at Sabon Birni, Igabi local government area, during a security-community engagement.

According to the Commissioner, who was in the company of the Garrison Commander, One Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Brig-Gen. Olusegun Abai, the collaboration between locals and security agencies remains key.

He said:

“Volunteering information is key in the fight against bandits raiding our communities, kidnapping and unleashing terror on all of us.

“If we don’t collaborate, we will all experience widespread impoverishment and famine. The reality today is, food insecurity looms if we don’t work together to end banditry, but we are optimistic that by the grace of God, we will overcome this challenge.

“If you have information, contact the nearest military or police formations or through the following numbers 09034000060 and 08170189999.”

In his remarks, Brig-Gen Abai encouraged the locals to remain vigilant, and to sustain a cordial relationship with the troops deployed to the general area.

He also assured them of unflinching support in the fight against banditry, and access for collaboration.

He further reiterated the appeal for information sharing, which he added, is imperative in consolidating the success achieved in the fight against banditry.

The meeting had in attendance, the Commanding Officer of 2 Battalion, Lt. Col. Aernan Gbileve, Divisional Police Officers of Rigachikun, Rigasa, Afaka and the Officer-in-charge Operation Yaki.

The traditional and religious leaders at the meeting were drawn from Sabon Birni, Ifira, Rubu, Riyawa, Afaka Tsoho, and Pauta villages.