Food Day enforces our resolve to end hunger – Minister

By Doris Esa

The Federal Government says World Food Day enforces its resolve to end hunger in line with the agenda of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, said this at the Symposium / Colloqium and Photo Book Exhibition to mark the 2022 World Food Day in Abuja.

The theme of the 2022 World Food Day is “Leave no one behind, better production, better nutrition, a better environment and better Life”.

He said the theme was chosen for action and awareness for those who suffer from hunger as well as the need to end hunger.”

The World Food Day is an important day for Nigerians and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in particular.”

This is because it enforces our priority action and collective resolve to end hunger which is in line with the agenda of the Sustainable Development Goals.”

The main goal of the World Food Day is to celebrate the promotion of food security around the world especially, during difficult times,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, said that agriculture is an important sector in Nigeria economy with huge potentials for the populace.

In a goodwill message, Prof. Garba Sharubutu, Executive Chairman, Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), said that the organisation aligned itself with the activities of the ministry of Agriculture.Fred Kafeero, FAO representative in Nigeria and ECOWAS, said that the organisation would continue to partner with the ministry of agriculture in its programmes and activities.

He said that smallholder farmers needed to be put back to where they belong.Kafeero was represented by Saadiya Haliru, FAO programme manager.

Mr Abddulazeez Musa, Deputy country Director, OXFAM, called on the Federal Government to intervene in the high prices of food.He said that radical action must be taken on women’s rights in the quest to end hunger and equality.”

Let the women be carried along so that we don’t leave anyone behind,” he said.

Musa was represented by Mr William Mafwalal, the Programme Manager, Just Economies OXFAM.Also, the representative of Action Aid Nigeria, Thelma Ojelabi, said that the organisation would continue to work to ensure “no one was left behind”.

She said this is in tandem with the theme of the 2022 World Food Day.Ojelabi said that Action Aid had rescued children from the street to give them better life and ensure they are not left behind.(NAN)

