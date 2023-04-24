FONWAN feeds 500 orphans in Plateau

By Zainab Oyekan

Hajiya Kaltume Abubakar, the Ameerah of the Federation of Muslim Women’s Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), has said the association fed 500 orphans in the state to celebrate the Eid-El-Fitr.

Abubakar disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos that the gesture was to free the people from hunger.

She said that feeding the poor was an obligation that should be met by every capable Muslim.

The Ameerah said Sadaqah was important, especially when done for the sake of Allah and it had a way of giving one joy.

“It is not just a Sallah thing but something that should be done as a privilege to feed the hungry around us,” she said.

She added that the distribution of goods also gave the association an opportunity to address the youth to shun violence and immoral acts that would defile them.

Abubakar said the celebration was peaceful to the glory of God.(NAN)