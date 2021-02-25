FOMWAN trains 66 adolescent girls in Bauchi

Federation of Muslim Women Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN) says that no fewer than 66 adolescent girls have been trained on various empowerment skills in Warji Local Government Area ( LGA) of Bauchi State. Chairperson of FOMWAN in the LGA, Mrs Sabuwa Adamu, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Thursday. Adamu said the girls were trained on basic literacy and skill empowerment on how to establish small scale businesses, book keeping, personal and environment hygiene among others.

She said the girls who attended the training were between the ages of 11 and 18. Adamu said her organisation conducted the activities with support from two international NGOs, Mennonite Economic Development Associates(MEDA) and Nigeria WAY Project with funding from Global Affairs Canada. She said that the girls visited the Visico Vagina Fistula (VVF) Center in Ningi to interact and shared experiences with the patients. She said “Recently we went for a field trip to VVF center in Ningi as part of our training for adolescent girls on force and early marriage in the company of their parents.

“The success story about the training was that two of the girls intending to get married cancelled the proposals with the support of their parents. “We had 66 girls from the two communities where we are working and we trained them on skills and ways to save and start up business.” Adamu said that the association similarly engaged the men in community dialogue for more of their support and involvement to uphold best economic and social practices for womanhood.

The chairperson explained that out of the training conducted for the two communities in Warji LGA, 48 village loans and savings groups were established. “Women in the two communities have set up 48 village loans and savings with 25 women in each group,” she said.(NAN)