FOMWAN to train 180 adolescent girls in Bauchi

May 27, 2021



 The Federation Muslim Women Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN) is to train 180 on various empowerment skills in three Local Government Areas Bauchi state.

These, she said, are Katagum, Jama’are and Ganjuwa local government areas Bauchi state.

Hajiya Fatima Ahmed, the coordinator the life skills , made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Bauchi.

The training will be in collaboration with the of the Mennonite Economic Development Associates (MEDA)-Nigeria Youth Entrepreneurship and Women’s Empowerment (WAY) project.

MEDA is a Non Governmental Organisation funded the Global Affairs Canada (GAC) in collaboration to women and youth-run businesses in the processing sector and industry in Bauchi State.”

The training is designed to enable the girls to be able to add to whatever their parents are making at home and package well for marketability.” will expose the girls to the rudiments of prudence, manage their resources with a view to assist their parents, while when they were married up will have something to sustain themselves.

“The skills for the girls are to provide key information using modules on ways to protect them in the society.  (NAN)

