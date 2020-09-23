FOMWAN, others take sensitisation on GBV to LGAs in Bauchi

Share the news













The Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN) in collaboration with some NGOs have taken the campaign against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) to the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Bauchi state. Hajiya Habiba Sa’ad, Deputy Leader of FOMWAN in the state, led the campaign to Jamma’are LGA on Wednesday. Sa’ad said that the sensitisation was targeted at traditional ruler, religious leaders, community leaders and other stakeholders to draw attention to all forms of gender-based violence and the “Violence Against Persons (prohibition) (VAPP) Act.

“The Act was a result of agitations for protection of persons against the different forms of violence, both at the home front and the larger society which is fast becoming a trend,’’ she said “The aim of the campaign is to also ensure that domestic violence in all its manifestations is commonly understood by all members of the society,’’ she said. Sa’ad urged victims of gender-based violence to break their silence and report all incidents to the police. She added that the organisation had advised victims to report such incidents immediately to the police before it was too late for them to get help.

According to her, the awareness campaign is supported by Actionaid Nigeria, Global Affairs Canada and implemented by FOMWAN with ASHH Foundation, Bauchi. Responding, Jama’are LGA acting Caretaker Commmitee Chairman, Hajiya Amina Dan-Lawan, said gender based violence had become a menace globally, hence the need to tackle it. Dan-Lawan appealed to the public to support the campaign by helping victims to get access to justice. She lauded FOMWAN for the campaign, adding that it would build partnership with communities in the fight against all forms of violence. (NAN)

Related