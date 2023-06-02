FOMWAN Jos trains 50 women, conducts free medical outreach

By Zainab Oyekan

Hajiya Kattame Abubakar, President, Federation of Muslim Women Association in Nigeria ( FOMWAN), said the association trained 50 women on soap making, disinfectant and ointment .

Abubakar disclosed this during the annual FOMWAN conference in Jos on Friday, that the participants would be given N5,000 each after the display of their various products.

She said the theme of the conference : “Achieving self sustaince and improved family well-being for sustainable socio economic development… Role of every individual,” was timely.

She added that free medical test such as malaria, HIV, typhoid and blood sugar, would be conducted for women.

“We shall focus more on pregnant women and school learners, prisoners, and the vulnerable in the society,” she said.

She added that Friday had been set aside for prayers for Nigeria to ensure peace in the country.

Similarly, Dr Sumaye Hamza, Zonal Coordinator FOMWAN, said that the essence of the conference was to carry out humanitarian work and ensure well being of people.

Hamza said that the well being enhancement was the responsibility of every individual.

She said the training would encourage women inclusiveness and empower them in the society. (NAN)