FOMWAN felicitates Tinubu/Shettima, seeks 50% political appointments for women

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

The Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), has felicitated the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, and his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima, on their victory in the Feb.25 election.

This is contained in a statement issued by the group on Sunday on behalf of Hajia Rafiah Sanni,its National Amirah.

The group also lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the successful conduct of the elections.

It urged all political parties and candidates , not satisfied with the outcome of the election, to take their grievances to the designated courts of law.

FOMWAN appealed to politicians to desist from making statements capable of creating tension in the country.

The group urged the administration of Tinubu/Shettima to consider giving 50 percent appointments to women in appreciation of their support during the campaigns and elections.

According to the group, the Nigerian political system has not been fair to women as evident with the small number of seats won by women at the state and national assemblies as well as appointments made into cabinets.

FoMWAN said women had made significant contributions to nurture democracy in the country,and so ,deserve more representation in politics and decision-making.

It urged the President- elect to make a difference by ensuring that competent women ,from across cultural and religious divides, were considered for positions.

FOMWAN also advised the President elect to run an open- door administration and consider policies that would ameliorate the present hardship being faced by citizens.

The group encouraged the Tinubu /Shettima to fulfill their campaign promises to make the country better ,saying non-fulfilment of promise is a sin in Islam.

It advised Nigerians to give the Tinubu / Shettima administration the benefit of doubt, irrespective of culture, religion or class.

“We urge Nigerians to support them with supplications and beseech Almighty Allah to guide and guard the new Nigerian leaders to the right path towards good governance,” it said.

FOMWAN also pledged unflinching spiritual and moral support for the in-coming leadership. (NAN)