FOMWAN enrols 10,000 out-of-school children in Sokoto, Bauchi

he Federation of Muslim Women’s Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN) has enroled 10,000 out-of-school children in Bauchi and Sokoto states in recent years.

Dr Amina Jibril, National Amirah of FOMWAN, made this known at the 36th Annual Conference of the organisation held in Abuja on Thursday.

“At the basic and secondary levels of education, the national Amirah said FOMWAN was able to enrolled 10,000 out-of-school children in Bauchi and Sokoto states in recent years.“From inception, FOMWAN sought to establish, in unequivocal terms, and with backing from the Quran and hadith of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) the importance of a broad education for all Muslims, and particularly the girl child as a mandatory requirement of life.

“Education is like the engine which moves the car to all destinations. Without it we will be all static, no development can take place.

” It is in the light of this that FOMWAN has made its mark in its contributions to the basic education sector in Nigeria through the establishment of Islamic-oriented nursery/primary/secondary schools in 26 States and the FCT.

” This is in addition to the over 2000 Women’s Islamiyyah classes where religious knowledge, and vocational skills are taught to women.

Jibril called on UBEC and the SUBEBs to leverage on FOMWAN’s structure, acceptance by communities, and existing work in education with a view to creating access for more rural children to basic education.

She said that an Advisory committee had been set up by the Board of Trustees on the proposed FOMWAN University to contribute to education sector in the country.

The Amirah said that FOMWAN had also engaged the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) to collaborate on the almajiri issue.

“Ten million almajiri children in Nigeria have rights to quality education that will make them productive Nigerians in the future.

“It will be colossal waste for this nation if no action is taken to help them develop their innate potentials.

“We need to focus on the provision of a broad education which builds spirituality, skills and capacity to navigate other spaces in life,” she said.

On women economic empowerment, Jibril said that 280million households across the nation had benefitted from the FOMWAN palliatives through cash transfers, donation of foodstuff among others.

She noted that there was need to move away from palliatives to actualising economic empowerment for women in order to influence the poverty index and close the inequality gap.

Jibril pledged the association`s readiness to work with development partners to promote inclusiveness of marginalised groups in the country. (NAN)

