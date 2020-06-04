FOMWAN condemns murder of Bello, seeks probe of cases

Share the news













The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), Oyo State chapter, has condemned the rape and murder of 18-year-old Barakat Bello in Akinyele area of the state.

Bello was until her death a student of the Department of Science Laboratory Technology (SLT), Federal College of Animal Health and Production, Moor Plantation, Ibadan.

The association in a statement issued on Thursday in Ibadan called for thorough investigation and arrest of the perpetrators of all recent and backlog cases of rape and other violent abuse of girls and women in Oyo State and Nigeria in general.

The Oyo State Amirah of FOMWAN, Alhaja B.B Oloso, described as worrisome, alarming and disturbing the rising cases of rape and murder of women in Nigeria.

She said that the rape and murder of Bello, a member of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Akinyele Area Council, on Monday was one too many.

Oloso said the incident came at a time Nigerians were still traumatised at the gruesome rape and killing of Uwavera Omozuwa , a 22-year-old Microbiology student of University of Benin inside the Redeemed Christian Church of God parish at Ikpoba Hill, Edo, by unknown assailants.

The Amirah appealed to all well-meaning individuals and concerned authorities to rise in defence of the girl-child and women who were daily being oppressed, raped ,attacked and murdered.

Oloso also called on human rights groups, professional bodies and faith-based organisations to boost their awareness campaign on the negative effects of violence against women.

” Barakat Bello, Uwavera Omozuwa, Tina and others must not die in vain. We must all speak with one voice to condemn all forms of evils against women.

“It could be anyone we know. The attackers may be lurking somewhere in our neighborhood.

“We demand that the security operatives do whatever it takes to apprehend the rapists and murderers in our midst,” Oloso said.

She prayed to Allah to grant Bello Aljannah Firdaous and the parents, family and friends the fortitude to bear the loss.

