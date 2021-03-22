The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) has advocated that 40 per cent constituency funds should be channeled to provision and sustenance of safe water in rural communities.

The National Amirah, FOMWAN, Dr Halima Jibril, made the call while briefing newsmen in commemoration of the World Water Day celebration in Abuja on Monday.

According to her, lack of access to safe water has led to increase in maternal and child mortality, increased number of out-of-school-girls, poor sanitation, food security and climate change.

She, therefore, stressed the need for government at all levels to make available water for the over 69 million Nigerians, who lacked access to safe water, according to a report by the UNICEF, 2021.

Jibril, also noted the trend of politicising provisions of water to rural areas as a bait for votes during political campaigns, saying that every citizen has rights to water.

“We seize this opportunity of the World Water Day to reiterate that citizen’s right to water is inalienable, it cannot be compromised and it must not be politicised because water touches on life and living.

“Water is indeed life. Government at all levels and our representatives at the legislature need to do more to ensure that Nigerians enjoy this right unconditionally.

“We advocate that at least 40% of constituency funds be allocated to the provision of water giving priority to rural communities,” she said.

She also encouraged women to engage in dialogue to determine what their priorities were and ensure that such projects were gender-sensitive to alleviate the sufferings of women.

The National Amirah also launched the “Water for Life” project nationwide to provide a water source for at least one community as part of activities to mark its community development and 36th anniversary.

“Islam encourages the provision of water to those who need it. Such acts attract rewards that live long after we are gone.

“We therefore call on philanthropists to support FOMWAN’s “Water for Life” campaign in the states by investing in the provision of potable water for rural people. This is a win-win- proposal. You get a reward, FOMWAN gets a reward.

“We believe this can greatly enhance community wellbeing, protect the environment, boost girls’ enrolment, up food security and reduce child and maternal mortality rates,” she said.(NAN)

