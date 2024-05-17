Folorunso Alakija to Governor Adeleke: You are an Action Governor 

The Chancellor of Osun State University and Executive Vice Chairman of FAMFA Oil Limited , Apostle Dr. (Mrs) Folorunso Alakija has described Governor Ademola Adeleke as “an action Governor who is delivering good governance to the good people of Osun state”

Speaking while hosting the Governor at the Ikoyi headquarters of Famfa Oil Limited, Apostle Dr. Alakija said she has been following activities of Senator Adeleke since assuming office, commending the Governor for setting a good leadership example.

According to the billionaire businesswoman who was flanked by two directors, Ladi and Folarin Alakija, Osun Governor is demonstrating strong passion for public service and pursuing a big agenda for the state.

She prayed to God Almighty to strengthen the Governor for a second term in office, adding that four years is not enough for an action Governor like Governor Adeleke to deliver fully on his ambitious agenda for the state.

Reviewing her tenure as the Chancellor of the Osun State University, the FAMFA boss recalled the conception and stages of completion of the UNIOSUN Medical Research and Training Hospital which she wholly donated and financed.

She noted that the project which is 95 percent completed is designed to serve the health needs of patients from far and near and elevate service to humanity to a higher level.

Earlier, Governor Adeleke who was accompanied by the Vice Chancellor of the Osun State University, Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye and other state officials, said he was on a thank you visit to the business mogul to appreciate her huge contributions to the growth and development of the state university.

The Governor expressed appreciation for the massive multi-billion naira Medical Research and Training hospital that Apostle Dr Alakija is building at the State university, describing FAMFA Boss as “a commendable role model in the field of philanthropy.

“ We are here as a government to appreciate you. You are uncommon and rare in your love for service to humanity”, Governor Adeleke who extensively briefed Apostle Dr Alakija on his scorecard, noted.