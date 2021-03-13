Follow your dreams, support one another – El-rufai urges women

Wife of governor of Kaduna State Asia Ahmed El-rufai has urged Nigerian women to follow their dreams and support one another to successful in life.

The governor’s wife said this at an empowerment and mentorship event on Saturday in Abuja.

She said that women should recognise and use their awesome and God-given power to raise up children that would move the society forward.

“I am able to stand today and achieve all that I have achieved because women supported me, so, we should support each other.

“Some of us are meant to governors, president and all that, some are also meant to chief executive that does not mean that we cannot friends because you have a higher position,” she said.

Speaking, Mrs Munira Suleiman, Convener, the Glam Empowerment and Mentorship Programme, said that the event would create an avenue for women of diverse , religious and cultural backgrounds to come together to discuss issues affecting their growth in the society.

Suleiman said that this month’s edition of the event was organised to commemorate this ’s International Women’s Day.

She urged single ladies to take their time, think and pray about it before going into marriage.

“A lot of people married today due to different reasons and the media have taken over the realities of life, that is we see some people getting married for flimsy and different excuses.

“I would say to the younger ones that you need to know what you want and what you are getting yourself into.

“You need somebody who knows who you are, what you are and what you intend to in the future,” she said.

Mrs Stella Okotete, National Women Leader, Caretaker Committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC),, noted that the party was working on empowering women to occupy political positions in the country.

“We have a lobby group women and so, we hope that the grace of God, in 2023, we would have nothing less than 108 women, representing Nigerian women in the National Assembly.

“We would also have good number of women in the Federal Executive Council and also heading government parastatals .

“You know when you give a woman a job, she delivers on it and the nation would move forward,” she said.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event also featured two sessions of panelists who discussed on the topic “ Life and Career”. (NAN)

