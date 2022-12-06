Follow due process, APC senatorial candidate, AA Zaura, tells EFCC over alleged US$1.3m fraud

By Haruna Salami

The Kano Central senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Abdulkareem Abdulsalam Zaura has called on the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to align itself with the enabling laws and follow due process before embarking on any prosecution or arrest.

In addition, he has asked the Commission to meet him at the Supreme Court having been cleared and pronounced innocent of all allegations by the High Court in Kano State.

He stated this amidst the recent declaration by EFCC to launch a manhunt for the arrest of Zaura.

Addressing a press briefing at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat, Abuja Tuesday, the personal assistant to AA Zaura and spokespersons for his Campaign Organisation, Ibrahim Garba urged the EFCC to respect due process as the case is currently in Supreme Court.

He said the new tactics by EFCC were against President Muhammadu Buhari’s call for the respect of the principle of the rule of law.

Ibrahim averred that the accused person, AA Zaura had no link with the charges brought forward, adding that Zaura’s legal team had “since filed a similar petition to the Supreme Court for further hearing on the matter.”

Therefore, he demanded that, “in as much as we appreciate the EFCC’s role on the matter, we appeal for a fair hearing on the matter so that a proper investigation can be done so as not to ridicule the process because of his hard-earned reputation which he earned through hard work many years now.

“We have seen how great people are made and we also have seen how great institutions collapse for lack of self-evaluation, our only appeal to the EFCC is that they should meet us at the Supreme Court to test the law to avert infractions.”

He said his principal is not evading court procedures, he, however, appealed to a section of the media not to be biased on this matter.

“We urged them to please take a step further in asking the right questions so that facts can be established before rushing to the press,” he said.

He also advised the EFCC to “reduce media showcase and focus on its Constitutional mandate as Zaura’s appeal was pending before the Supreme Court”, adding “the arraignment was also adjourned to 30th January 2023.