Folio Communications appoints Eto as Daily Times Editor

Folio Communications Limited, publishers of The Daily Times, has named seasoned media practitioners, Dr Ise-Oluwa Ige as Chairman, Editorial Board/Group Managing Editor, and Mr Omokioja Eto as the Editor.

Eto takes over from Mr Samuel Nzeh who the company also appointed as Standards/Special Publications Editor.

A statement by the Managing Director, Folio Communications Plc, Mr Aliu Akoshile, said the appointments which take effect July 1, 2020 would herald the beginning of the next phase of the revival and repositioning of The Daily Times.

According to him, Eto, a thoroughbred media practitioner, holds a Masters degree in Political Science from the University of Lagos (1995) and a Post-Graduate Diploma from the Nigeria Institute of Journalism among other certifications.

He was until recently the News Editor, Deputy/Associate Editor of The Guardian newspapers.

He is a results-driven administrator with vast experience in helping media organisations and companies from various industries to plan, organise and control specific assignments and departments.

Eto began his Media career as a Reporter and Sub Editor in The Guardian (1989-92). He was at The Punch as Foreign Affairs Editor from 1994-96 and moved over to Thisday in 1997 as Assistant News Editor/Chief Sub Editor.

He was Deputy/Acting Editor, The Diet (1998) before joining The Guardian newspapers in 1999.

Akoshile explained that Ige would be responsible for planning and managing the editorial operations of the newspaper, both hardcopy and online, as well as set professional standards based on corporate goals and expectations.

“The Editorial Board chairman/Group Managing Editor is a communication scholar and practicing journalist with 29 years of practical experience in news reporting, newspaper editing, production, management and establishment.

“He has worked with top Nigerian newspapers including Vanguard, Punch, Concord, AM News, National Mirror and The Authority Newspapers, among others, rising through the ranks from Proof-reader to Editor.

“He is a 2016 PhD holder from the Department of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan,” he said.

According to the publisher, Nzeh is a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), and a graduate of Political Science from the University of Calabar, Cross River State.

“He has attended several courses in journalism.

“He began his journalism career in 1999 with Post Express Newspapers, Lagos and joined Champion Newspapers in 2006.

“During his many years of meritorious service to the company, Nzeh rose to become Deputy Editor, Daily Champion until October 2014 when he resigned his appointment,” he said.

According to him, before becoming the Deputy Editor, Daily Champion, Nzeh was the Deputy Editor, Weekend Champion and also Acting Editor, Saturday Champion at various periods.

“After resigning his appointment as Deputy Editor, Daily Champion in 2014, Nzeh moved over to the National Mirror newspapers Lagos to assume the post of News Editor, Sunday Mirror,” he said.(NAN)

