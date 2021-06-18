Folarin visits family of Iwo Road victim, wants perpetrators punished

Sen. Teslim Folarin, (APC-Oyo Central), has called on the Police to investigate the killings at Oremeji-Agugu and Iwo Road areas of Ibadan, Oyo State, and bring the perpetrators to book.

Folarin made the call on Friday during a condolence visit to the family of the late Rahmon, one of the victims of Wednesday mayhem between members of the Park Managers and cell phone sellers at Iwo Road.

“The latest killings at Oremeji-Agugu and Iwo Road must be investigated by the Nigeria Police, with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Folarin, a onetime Senate leader, is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content.

NAN recalls that there was a clash between some members of the state’s Park Management System (PMS) and phone sellers at Iwo Road area of the metropolis, which led to the killing of Rahmon.

Folarin, while describing the killing as wicked and barbaric, condemned the excesses of the state PMS, led by Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as “Auxiliary”.

“The excesses of Oyo State Park Management System (PMS) led by Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as ‘Auxiliary’ in recent times are condemnable.

“Former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi bequeathed peace and security to Gov. Seyi Makinde-led administration, but things have turned upside.

“There is hardly any day without breakdown of law and order. Oyo State has become theatre of violence, killings, kidnapping and all sorts of crimes,” he said.

Folarin commiserated with the mother, wife, siblings and friends of the deceased, praying that Almighty Allah should grant them fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. (NAN)

