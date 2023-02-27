Folarin thanks Oyo voters, congratulates 3 APC Senators-elect, others

By Akeem Abas

Sen. Teslim Folarin, the Governorship candidate of

APC, has expressed profound gratitude to electorate in the state for casting their ballots for the party’s candidate in the last Saturday election.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Yekeen Olaniyi and made available to newsmen on Monday in Ibadan.

Folarin, who doubles as the State Coordinator for Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, thanked the people for voting for APC candidates in the election.

He described the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state as successful and relatively peaceful.

“Dear great people of Oyo State, I sincerely appreciate you for demonstrating extra-ordinary resilience and abiding faith in APC by voting en-masse for our candidates,” he said.

Folarin reassured the people that elected representatives on APC platform have great passions for a better Nigeria, saying that they would assist Tinubu in his quest to enthrone masses-focussed governance.

He enjoined the people of the state to also come out en-masse on March 11 to vote for him and APC House of Assembly candidates.

“A vote for us, is a vote for Itesiwaju Ipinle Oyo. We are highly committed to forward Oyo State for growth and development.

“With due respect to other candidates, I remain the most experienced public administrator and closest to the grassroots.

“I have represented Oyo Central Senatorial District for three terms and toured 351 wards of Oyo State on countless occasions,” he said.

The governorship candidate said he was contesting the seat to holistically improve security, education sector, agricultural sector, health sector, empowerment as well as employment of youths and women in the state.

“I want to grow the state economy, welfare of civil servants and pensioners, ensure local government autonomy, urban renewal and rural developments, clean environment, wealth creation and lots more,” he said.

Folarin said that his party has the capacity to do better than the current administration in the state, urging the people to take full advantage of Tinubu-Shettima Presidency.

The governorship candidate commended INEC, law enforcement agencies, election observers, media for their dedications and commitments to Nigeria’s democratic process.(NAN)