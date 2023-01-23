Folarin, Omodewu mobilise APC stakeholders ahead of presidential campaign in Oyo

By Akeem Abas

Sen. Teslim Folarin, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate in Oyo State and the State APC Chairman, Mr Isaac Omodewu, have mobilised party stakeholders across the state ahead of the presidential campaign in Ibadan.

The duo made the call on Monday during a stakeholders meeting held at the party secretariat in Oke-Ado area of Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that barring any last minute change, the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, would be in Ibadan on Feb. 7 for the presidential campaign.

NAN reports that the rally scheduled to hold at the ancient Mapo Hall in Ibadan, would include the campaigns of the party’s presidential candidate, Tinubu, and his vice presidential candidate, Shettima, as well as other APC candidates in the state.

The duo urged the stakeholders to mobilise party members and supporters to send a signal to the whole world that Oyo State would deliver for the APC in the 2023 general elections.

Folarin called on party leaders, members and supporters to prioritise the need for mobilisation of residents to welcome Tinubu, Shettima, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, Gov. Simon Lalong and other dignitaries.

He said that they had taken all necessary actions to ensure a successful event.

“All eyes are now on us in Oyo State because the outside world wants us to showcase our status as the Pacesetters and also justify why Ibadan is reputed as the political capital of the South Western Nigeria.

“Our goal is not only to record the largest turnout of people at the ongoing state-by-state presidential rallies being organised to sell Tinubu/Shettima to all and sundry.

“It is also to establish the basis for Tinubu to get, at least, 80 percent of the total votes to be cast in all the 33 Local Government areas of the state on Feb. 25,” he said.

The governorship candidate said that they were indebted to the immediate past state chairman, Chief Akin Oke as well as the three former deputy governors, Chief Iyiola Oladokun, Chief Moses Adeyemo and Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan.

Folarin said that they were also indebted to eminent leaders of the progressive fold in the state who had done so much to stabilise the situation and also positioned Oyo APC for victory at the upcoming polls.

“Tinubu’s project deserves every sacrifice and seriousness on our part as it is the best way to go for Nigeria to move forward. So, we shall leave no stone unturned to deliver for him.

“We are reaching out to all the aggrieved members of our party and we are ready to engage everyone in meaningful talks because we need each other to achieve success at the poll.

“We are working so hard because we appreciate the enormity of the task ahead and we shall not rest on our oars. Oyo State must be repositioned and restored to her Pacesetter status,” he said.

He said that the general opinion revolved around the need to sack the current PDP administration and replace it with the APC in view of their track record, pedigree and promise.

Omodewu said it had been projected that Tinubu and his running mate, Shettima, would score far more than a million votes in view of the resolve by the majority to go for the best which the APC paraded.

“As handlers of the APC in this state, we must do everything possible to mobilise all voters in the state for Tinubu and Shettima as well as all the candidates of our party.

“We keep our eyes on the ball and among our goals is to dislodge the PDP from the state,” he said.

Among the leaders present at the meeting are; Alhaji Sharafadeen Alli, Dr Yunus Akintunde, Hon. Segun Odebunmi, Hon. Ajibola Muraina, Hon. Olaide Akinremi, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, Hon. Saheed Akinade-Fijabi.

Others are, Alh. Fatai Ibikunle, Dr Isiaka Kolawole, Chief Timothy Jolaoso, Mr Dayo Lawal, Alhaji Olayide Abas, Hon. Yemi Aderibigbe, Hon. Bimbo Kolade and Mr Lowo Obisesan. (NAN)