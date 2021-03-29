Sen. Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central) and Rep. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe (APC-Oluyole) have felicitated with the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as he clocked 69.

The politicians in their separate statements made available to newsmen on Monday in Ibadan, described Tinubu as a great leader and true democrat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu, a former Senator and former Lagos State Governor, clocked 69 on Monday.

Folarin, also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, described Tinubu as a worthy role-model, true democrat and a great leader.

According to the lawmaker, Tinubu is a phenomenal and legendary leader as he has continuously produced exemplary leaders across Nigeria and even beyond.

“Asiwaju is a phenomenal and legendary leader who has continually produced exemplary leaders across Nigeria and even beyond. That is what qualifies him to be the one and only Jagaban of the Universe.

“Please accept my solemn congratulations and best wishes as you turn 69 today. ‘Warafanau Monkana Aliyah sir,’’ he said.

The three-term senator prayed that Almighty Allah should grant Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu many more prosperous years, good health, strength and wisdom to continue serving humanity.

Akande-Sadipe also congratulated Tinubu as he clocked 69, describing him as an enigmatic leader and trailblazer.

The lawmaker in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Olamilekan Olusada eulogised the sterling qualities of Tinubu, who she called ‘the Jagaban of Borgu’.

Akande-Sadipe, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, also

described him as a wonderful and enigmatic political leader.

“Happy birthday to our wonderful enigmatic political leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a trailblazer of our time. You have charted many blue prints for others to follow.

“Over the years, you have birthed leaders. Your grooming is incomparable and your contributions to national development too numerous to count. You have served the public with great honour.

“Your light shall never dim “trailblazer’’. Sharing your birth date is a great honour to me. Congratulations sir and happy birthday.

“May you have a tremendous birthday today. On behalf of the good people of Oluyole Federal Constituency, I join others worldwide to wish you peace, good health and happiness,’’ she said.

Akande-Sadipe, who prayed that Almighty God grant him grace and favour, said Tinubu had served the nation with unfettered honour. (NAN)

