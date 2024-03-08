Folake Soetan, Shettima, Okewale, others to Speak as WHATrybe annual confab holds Sunday

Dr. Kole A. Shettima, author and Director, The MacArthur Foundation, Africa Office and Folake Soetan, the CEO, Ikeja Electric PLC will lead high-powered speakers at the Women High Achievers Trybe (WHATrybe) 2024 annual conference to be held Sunday 10 March at 4:00pm.

The upcoming free one-day virtual event themed “Breaking Barriers and Building Bridges,” is in commemoration of International Women’s Day.

WHATrybe is a Nigerian non-profit community dedicated to inspiring and empowering women to attain leadership roles in business and management services.

Speaking on the forthcoming virtual gathering, Kiki Okewale, the host and Convener, WHATrybe Community said this year’s conference asides giving women a new reorientation of being a woman with value, it also aims to celebrate the achievements of women while also advocating for gender inclusion and empowerment.

“With a strong emphasis on breaking barriers and fostering connections, this year’s event seeks to inspire women to overcome obstacles and build bridges towards a more inclusive and equitable society. We are coming together to celebrate the achievements of women, break down barriers, and build bridges towards a more inclusive and empowered future,” Okewale stated.

She added that to achieve this, a lineup of distinguished speakers who are leaders and experts in their respective fields have been lined up to share their insights and experiences during the conference.

Other speakers include Dr. Tewa Onasanya, founder, Exquisite Magazine; Josephine Osomwonken Omoniyi, Clinical Psychologist and Entrepreneur; Mabel Adeteye, Head of Brands & Marketing, Wema Bank; Karika Yonreme, Corporate Strategist; and Etemore Glover, Seasoned Development Expert.

The event will be hosted by the dynamic podcaster and coach, The Energetic EJ.

Registration is open now while interested attendees can reserve a spot at the conference by visiting: https://bit.ly/Whatrybe2024 and stay tuned for further updates on WHATrybe social media pages @whatrybe. They can also visit Bit.ly/WHATcommunity to be a member of the community.