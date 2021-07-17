FOI: Press Council receives outstanding performance award

The Nigerian Press Council (NPC), has received an Award of Excellence for Outstanding Performance on Freedom of Information (FOI), Compliance Report, for a period of ten years (2011-2021).

This was contained in a statement by the Executive Secretary of the NPC, Mr Francis Nwosu, on Saturday in Abuja.

Nwosu noted that the feat was achieved through the Council’s steadfastness and transparency in its activities, as well as its efficient services to the public.

According to him, the NPC, as a media regulator and government agency, renders its services with passion to the media, government and the general public.

“The Council, since the signing into law of the Act in 2011, had never compromised its policy of providing accurate information on its activities.

“The Council had remained steadfast in its compliance with the submission of its annual report to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, in accordance with the provisions of Section 29 of the Act.

“I commend the Federal Ministry of Justice for recognising the NPC among other awardees, and assure it that the award will spur council towards a better performance,” Nwosu said.

The NPC boss explained that in the past, the Council had organised several workshops to create awareness on the relevance of the Act in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy and good governance.

He further said that the council had organised workshops for members of the public and the media, on how to invoke the Act to aid investigative journalism.

He assured the Ministry of the Council’s continuous commitment to ensuring compliance with provisions of the Act.

The Award was received by Nwosu’s representative, Mr Victor Aladu, Deputy Director/FOI Desk Officer in the Council. (NAN)

