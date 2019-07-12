FoI: CSO wants Kwara Gov to assent to bill

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

#TrackNigeria A Kwara-based Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Elites Network for Sustainable Development (ENetSuD), has reminded the Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to assent to the Kwara State Freedom of Information (FOI) Bill 2019.

The bill was transmitted to him by the Kwara State House of Assembly (KWHA) on 20th June, 2019.

ENetSuD in collaboration with 27 other NGOs and media organizations in the state had written the Governor on 3rd June, 2019 for the same purpose, in addition to previous call by ENetSuD (http://enetsud.org/2019/05/31/assent-to-foi-law-when-transmitted-to-you-enetsud-urges-abdulrahman/).

In the second letter jointly signed by its Coordinator, Dr. Alagbonsi Abdullateef and General Secretary, Mr. Usman Baba Mahmud, ENetSuD explained that the FOI Bill 2019 is aimed at constructive criticism, which is one of the characteristics of representative government and democracy.

“The sponsorship of the Bill by ENetSuD has no sinister intention; it is only aimed at achieving an open society where all the people of Kwara state, irrespective of tribe and clan, shall be represented according to their consent.

“It is never our wish that this government should fail! It is our collective government! It is a government we believe in! We want it opened as you have preached! We want it to be a government of accountability. We want it to be a government that will reflect the true yearnings and aspiration of the people that enthroned it. However, all the aforementioned ideals and values cannot be secured without the assent to the FOI Bill 2019 by your exalted office”.

ENetSuD also reiterated its readiness for partnership and unalloyed support towards the success of the government in providing good governance, openness and accountability to the citizens.

While commending the 8th KWHA for passing the novel bill, ENetSuD added that assent to the bill by Abdulrazaq would be commendable.

ENetSuD reminded the governor that the 30-day constitutional time-frame stipulated for Governor’s assent is fast approaching, and urged him to give his assent to the bill as transmitted to him by KWHA.

