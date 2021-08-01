FOI: CSO seeks details of 2020, 2021 Hajj deposit refund

Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) that reports and monitors Hajj and Umrah activities, has requested state Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards (SMPWBs) to provide it with details of the 2020 and 2021 hajj deposit refunds.

A statement by its National Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammed, on Sunday in Abuja, said it premised its requested the provisions of sections one and two of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) had since directed SMPWBs to grant refund requests to any intending pilgrim without delay, following the cancellation of 2021 Hajj for International pilgrims.

“In line with the provisions of sections one and two of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) 2011, we write to request for the following information in respect of intending pilgrims for Hajj 2020 and 2021 which had been cancelled for foreign pilgrims due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“The total number of registered pilgrims for Hajj 2020 and Hajj 2021; number of Hajj 2020 pilgrims that were refunded and the total number of pilgrims that rolled over their Hajj deposits to Hajj 2021.”

“The group also requested for the total number of pilgrims that registered for the Hajj 2021 and amount deposited by each pilgrim; number of pilgrims that enrolled into the Hajj Saving Scheme and the amount paid by each pilgrim“, the CSO said.

He also urged the SMPWBs to provide details, if any, of the amount of interest generated from the pilgrims’ deposits in banks. (NAN)

