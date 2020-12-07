FOGAN set to engage unemployed youths in agric business

By Chimezie Godfrey

Food Growers Association of Nigeria FOGAN is set to bring the overwhelming unemployed youths back to the farm business and not just a subsistence farmers but agricultural practice like other businesses.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, the President of FOGAN, Joseph Owolabi said the association will provide fertilizers, insecticides, seedlings of affordable price nationwide.

According to Owolabi, the association will train the grassroots farmers in modern farming techniques, provide modern equipment for farmers such as tractors, harvesters sprayer and the likes.

“Equally, the association will initiate measures aimed at preserving and protectingthe interest of the members”

“The government has been trying its best since inception and this why the Association is making efforts to complement the government”.

“We cannot just fold our arms expect government to bring food to our table, as farmers we have our own role to play as artificial stakeholders”.

“The Association therefore is partnering with Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of providing sprayers, seedlings, tractors and other equipment in affordable rates,” he said.

He also gave assurance that the association will partner with federal, state and local government to bring majority of the youths, interested in farming to do its agro business.

In this regard FOGAN will collaborate with traditional rulers in the provision of arable land for members in their localities, thereby collaborating with Nigeria Agricultural Land Development Authority, NALDA.

“Our members will be given conducive environment to plant the crops that suitable for their environment through Nigeria Institute of Soil Science to achieve bountiful harvest”.

Owolabi also said there will be provision of silos to store all perishable or non perishable crops in all 774 local governments.

“Availability of market for harvested crops will be certain through partnership with agro industry through small or large scale farming system”.

“This practice will lead to flooding market with food before the end of 2024”. Owolabi added.

He however praised President Muhammadu Buhari who has made agriculture a mainstay of the economy through Central Bank of Nigeria CBN in their support for agriculture.

“FOGAN is highly in support of government in the banned of some agricultural product and close of borders to ship importation of goods that are being produced locally such as rice, cassava, yam, beans,Guinea corn millet, poultry fishery, piggery”.

Owolabi emphasized that Nigeria GDP from agriculture has increased from 3.7m to 3.9m in the first to second quarter of the year. Our activities will double the country GDP in agriculture come by next year.

