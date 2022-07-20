Focus on World Cup now, Onyedinma tells Super Falcons

Dilichukwu Onyedinma, has urged the managers of female football in the country to focus on 2023 World Cup and forget Nigeria’s loss to Morocco at ongoing Women African Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Falcons lost to their Moroccan counterparts 4-5 on penalties after a 1-1 score line in regulation and extra time, in the semi-finals of the ongoing WAFCON in Morocco.

The women’s world cup is to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand between July 20 and Aug. 20, 2023.

Onyedinma who was also a former FCT Director of Sports told NAN on Wednesday the team did their best but were unlucky to see off the North African ladies.

“The girls did their best but it was not good enough. I was not happy with the two red cards received by our players, it was unprofessional,” said former Chairperson, Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL).

According to the former executive member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) domestic women football in country needs lots of improvement.

She said it was unfortunate that the gains made in the past to develop female football in the country could be completely were being eroded and urged urgent action to reverse the trend.

Onyedinma, under whose watch as board chairperson, the NWFL set up women league among other achievements wondered why the present leadership would was not doing enough to develop women football in the country.

“Where do I start from, where’s women domestic football development today? Everything is collapsing because one person is running the show.

“No new grassroots players have been discovered in past five years or so, unlike what obtained when we were there.

“I hear that the present mangers even struggle to call congress annually; NWFL is now managed as if it is a state league.

“Throughout the time I chaired, there was a properly constituted board, congresses were held as at when due and in different states without any hindrance.

“There is no way an individual’s action can be compared to that of a board. How can one person take decisions alone for a league,” Onyedinma said.

Onyedinma further said; “During our time, we didn’t have to run cap-in-hand to NFF begging for funds.

“The board which was adequately constituted through an election always sourced funds to carry out our programmes adequately.

“As a board, we rendered detailed account of everything we did, the documented copies are there for all to see.

“These days, there are claims of sponsorship agreements with no details for the clubs to see.”

It would be recalled that the current NWFL leadership was appointed by the NFF to run the affairs of the league without any board election. (NAN)

