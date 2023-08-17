Focus on 2023 NIPR Council Membership Elections: WHO is Fellow Olubunmi Badejo?

2023 NIPR COUNCIL MEMBERSHIP ELECTIONS!!!

WHO IS FELLOW OLUBUNMI BADEJO?

Fellow Olubunmi Badejo is a woman of many parts, well cut out for integrity, erudition, excellence, professionalism, dynamism, astuteness, and forthrightness; has pledged to bring into the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations partnerships/collaboration for improved chapter and global relations.

Capacity building/professional development for our noble profession.



Amplification of visibility for the Institute through quality representation and impactful media engagements.



21st century best PR practices.

These can be attested to from her antecedents of her delivery of any task assigned to her, which are not limited to the local stage as the international stage is also wowed with her expertise.

The 1st Ever Female Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) from the FCT Chapter in 2013;

First African Woman to be accorded an award of honour by Association Bienvenue en France, Paris in recognition of the professionalism exhibited in human relations as well as the projection of Nigeria’s image to the International Community (Paris, 1995);

A multilinguist of repute (speaks French, German, English, Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba) who has been in the practice of PR for almost four (4) decades and remains a highly respected and revered Fellow of the Institute;

During her beautiful and highly experienced career/sojourn in the Federal Civil Service, Fellow Olubunmi Badejo, a thoroughbred professional, served in various capacities meritoriously, and some of these include but not limited to:

— Director, Office of the Chief of Staff to the President (Foreign Affairs) – 2017;

— Federal Director, Ministry of Information;

— Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to different Hon. Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria;

— Chairperson, Power Sector Information Management Team (PSIMT) – 2009-2010;

— National/International Assignments —

— Official French interpreter at the 2023 Inauguration/Swearing in Ceremony of His Excellency, President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and His Excellency, Vice President, Kassim Shettima GCON;

— Member, Presidential Delegation to United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), New-York, USA, 2015;

— Nigeria Representative at the Crans Montana Forum, Monaco, France, 2008;

— Awards and Certificates —

— Harvard University, USA, Certificate in Religion, Conflict and Peace 2022;

— Pan African Women Ecumenical Empowerment Network (PAWEEN), USA, Award of Honour, 2022;

AMA International Women’s Day Outstanding PR Leadership Award, 2020;

— Fellow, Institute of Management Consultants (FIMC), 2019;

— Chinese Academy of Governance, Beijing, China, Certificate in Public Administration, 2010;

— The Management School, London, UK, Certificate in Senior International Public Relations — 2007;

— Association Bienvenue en France, Paris, Award of Honour – Diplome D’honneur de L’Association Bienvenue en France, Paris, 1995;

— National Productivity Merit Award (NPMA) by the Federal Government of Nigeria, 1991;

— University Scholar at the University of Ibadan (UI), French/German (Combined Honours), 1979;

Fellow Olubunmi Badejo is widely travelled and therefore has an insight, foresight, and topnotch understanding of many cultures.

As the elections draw near, it will only be pertinent that we vote for the one who can berth the positive change we have yearned.

Let’s vote wisely; vote excellence, vote professionalism, vote dynamism, vote astuteness, vote unequal experience, vote integrity, vote forthrightness, vote unlimited transformations, vote Fellow Olubunmi Badejo as NIPR COUNCIL MEMBER..!!!

Come Thursday, 24th of August 2023.

