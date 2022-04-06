Focus energy on governorship election for now, chairman tells APC members in Ekiti

By Idowu Gabriel

Mr Paul Omotosho, chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti, has appealed to members to campaign solely for the June 18 gubernatorial election in the state rather than jostling for other elective positions.

Omotosho said that winning the governorship election would serve as the pedestal to win other elective positions in the state.

“Mr Biodun Oyebanji is our governorship candidate and we must ensure victory for him at the election. It is important that we all come together and work for him.

“Any member aspiring for any other elective position must first work for the victory of our flag bearer at the governorship poll since that is the only way the party can attain other heights in Ekiti politics,’’ the chairman said.

He was addressing a stakeholders’ meeting held in Ado-Ekiti to review the outcome of the March 26 national convention of the party.

Members from the 16 local government areas of the state attended the meeting where the chairman lauded them for their commitment to party activities.

His charge was made known on Wednesday at Ado-Ekiti in a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Segun Dipe.

Omotosho enjoined members to be more determined to ensure that the party emerged victorious at the June 18 election.

He also charged members, especially political appointees, to return to their wards and be actively involved in the campaign by providing both moral and financial support for canvassers.

Speaking at the meeting, Gov. Kayode Fayemi observed that members had more than enough issues to campaign with, considering the number of projects executed by his administration.

Fayemi said that the party’s continuity agenda was sustainable and should be the bedrock of the coming campaign.

Dipe stated that other matters discussed at the meeting were the flag-off of the governorship campaign, and how to embark on “house-to-house’’ canvassing for votes that would begin soon.

Sixteen out of the 18 recognised political parties will contest the election according to a list released in March by INEC. (NAN)

