FOC warns maritime criminals off Eastern waterways

by George Odok

Rear Adm. Olusola Oluwagbire, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command, Calabar, has warned criminals to steer clear of the Eastern Naval Command area of responsibility.

Oluwagbire gave the warning during a familiarisation visit to the Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship Victory (NNSV), Commodore Vincent Gbaranwi, on Monday in Calabar.

He said that the Nigerian Navy was committed to ensuring the protection of the Nigerian maritime sector.

“I want to advise criminal elements out there to steer clear of the Eastern Naval Command area of responsibility. If they don’t, we will look for them, smoke them out and they will face the penalty.

“I am on my maiden tour of units and establishment of Eastern Naval Command area of responsibility.

“From what I have seen so far, I am very impressed with the level of work, commitment, infrastructural development and operational state of our boats,” he said.

The FOC, who was conducted round the NNSV Base by the commander, lauded Gbaranwi for the level of work done in the command and for the fulfilment of the navy objectives that he is putting in place.

The FOC said that the navy was on track in ensuring that the mandate of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, which centres on securing Nigerian maritime sector as well as ensuring national posterity, are met.

“From our end, we will continue to do what is required of us so that we will keep the flag of the Nigerian Navy flying,” he said.

He urged officers of the command to continue to support the commander in moving the Nigerian Navy forward.

The FOC also inspected the Nigerian Navy Ship Victory jetty as well as the Headquarters, Eastern Fleet. (NAN)