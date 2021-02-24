FNO editing Gov. Akeredolu unveils 2nd term agenda

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State says he plans to focus on agriculture and youth empowerment during his second term in office. Akeredolu said this at his inauguration for second term in office alongside his deputy, Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa on Wednesday in Akure. He promised to revolutionise agriculture by taking practical steps towards harnessing the full potential of the state.

The governor, who reiterated that the economic fortunes of the state was largely in the South Senatorial District, said his administration had tried in the last four years to harness and reorganise the potential of the region. Akeredolu also said his administration would continue to justify, with more vigour, the trust given by the people. “The second term for us is not a time for relaxation. We are not under any illusion that it will be easy. “We are, however, ready to proceed on the journey with renewed enthusiasm and vigour,” he said.

Dignitaries at the event included Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti; Gov. Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos State; Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun; Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun; Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo; and Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, national leader, All Progressives Congress (APC).

Others were Sen. Tayo Alasoadura, Minister of State for Niger Delta; Sen. Ken Nnamani, former Senate President ; Sen. Iyiola Omisore, former deputy governor of Osun; and Chief Bisi Akande, APC leader.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu emerged victorious at the Oct.10, 2020 governorship election, having beaten Mr Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with wide margin.(NAN)