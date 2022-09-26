FMN, George Coumantaros Foundation award two Nigerians with N33m scholarship

By Rukayat Moisemhe

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) in collaboration with the George Coumantaros Foundation have awarded deserving Nigerians with postgraduate scholarship fund worth over N33 million (€46,800).

FMN’s Director, Group Strategy and Stakeholder Relations, Mr Sadiq Usman, made this known in a statement on Monday from the cheque presentation event in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FMN- George Coumantaros Foundation Scholarship scheme is a post-graduate scholarship program in conjunction with the American Farm School (AFS) and Perrotis College in Greece.

The programme is designed to afford deserving Nigerians an opportunity to broaden their horizon and acquire relevant skills and knowledge that can be further reinvested within the Nigerian economy.

According to hi,, the two successful candidates for the 2022 FMN – GCF postgraduate scholarship programme include Mr Edegbo Ojonugwa, with a Bachelors Degree in Agriculture from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The second person is Mr Ezeonu Chukwubuikem, a graduate of Food Engineering from the University of Uyo.

Usman said that the company’s impact went beyond feeding for body nourishment to feeding for possibilities and growth through its several Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects such as the scholarship programme.

He added that through the programme, the company was looking to creating an avenue where Nigerians would acquire knowledge and skills in line with socio-economic demand.

“More so, to ensure that the scholarship programme is afforded to most deserving Nigerian students, we ensured that the selection process is transparent and seamless.

“This is from the computer-based tests to live interviews with subject matter experts from the American Farm School and Perrotis College; the process was handled with utmost professionalism.

“Over 900 competitive applications were received but on the long run, the chosen two were able to meet most of the eligibility tests thus their qualification.

“As a Group, FMN will continue to invest in human capital development to ensure that we all can attain our envisaged future as a nation,” he said.

Also, Programme Director, George Coumantaros Foundation, Mr Kyriakos Kyriakopoulos, said that the scholarship programme set in motion, a transformative process that would allow young Nigerians to adopt growth-driven strategies from various faculties of knowledge.

This, he explained, would enable them translate the knowledge into meaningful growth in Nigeria.

“We believe and hope that the selected candidates would put in their best to ensure that they maximise this opportunity given to them and as always we would be there to provide the needed support across their various touch points.

“Their success is our mandate,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

