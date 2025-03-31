 FME approves promotion, confirmation of 47 NBTE senior staff

The Federal Ministry of Education (FME) has approved the promotion and confirmation of 47 senior staff members of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

By Sani Idris-Abdulrahman

The information was conveyed in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday in Kaduna by the Head of the Media Unit of the NBTE, Mrs Fatima Abubakar.

Abubakar stated that the staff promotions and confirmations were announced through a letter referenced TEB/VOL.XIX/39, dated March 13, 2025, and signed by the FME’s Human Resources Director, Omotayo Adeyemi.

She explained that the approval was granted in the absence of an NBTE Governing Board, to ensure continued institutional growth and operational efficiency.

She noted that the request for confirmation of nine Acting Directors as substantive directors came after the candidates sat for an examination and passed a formal oral interview.

Abubakar emphasised that the FME had remained dedicated to fostering excellence in leadership and ensuring proper structures were in place for effective policy implementation.

She further pointed out that the NBTE had been without a governing board since March 2021.

She said that the board, however, remained optimistic that President Bola Tinubu would establish a governing board to ensure smooth operations and fast service delivery, as outlined in the NBTE Act.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)