FMDQ records N15.31trn turnover in June

 FMDQ Securities Ltd. has recorded a turnover of 15.31 trillion in the Fixed Income and Currency (FIC) in the month of June.

This was stated monthly FIC obtained by the Agency of (NAN) from FMDQ on Tuesday.

The showed that the turnover represented an increase of 49.51 per cent (5.07 trillion) in contrast with 10.24 trillion achieved in May.

A breakdown of the indicated that foreign (FX) and money market transactions were the highest contributors to the FIC markets , accounting for 64.18 per cent of the total turnover.

The report stated that Foreign (FX) turnover during the period stood at 4.16 trillion 10.12 billion dollars, representing a month-on-month (MoM) increase of 38.44 per cent from N3. 64 trillion 7.31 billion dollars posted in May.

The MoM increase in total FX turnover was jointly driven by the 17.90 per cent (0.75 billion dollars) and 65.73 per cent (2.06 billion dollars) increase in FX Spot and FX Derivatives turnover respectively .

The MoM increase in FX Derivatives turnover was driven by MoM increase in turnover across all derivative products.

NAN reports that the naira depreciated against the at the Investors’and Exporter’ FX Window, losing $/N0.03 to close at an average of $/N411.30 from $/N411.27 recorded in May.

Similarly, the naira depreciated against the in the parallel market, losing 2.94 per cent ($/₦14.29) to close at an average of $/₦500.57 in June from $/₦486.28 recorded in May. (NAN)

