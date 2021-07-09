FMDQ approves FBNQuest Merchant Bank N7.34bn CP

FMDQ Securities Exchange Ltd has approved the quotation of the FBNQuest Merchant Bank Ltd N7.34 series 19 Commercial Paper (CP) its .

is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Friday in Lagos.

The statement explained that the quotation was the bank’s N100 CP programme its .

It said that the transaction followed due diligence process and was approved by the Listings and Markets Committee of the Exchange.

According to the statement, the net proceeds CP will support the issuer’s short term funding requirements.

FBNQuest Merchant Bank is a merchant banking that offers an array of financial , including coverage & corporate banking, financial advisory, debt capital markets, equity capital markets, institutional sales, fixed income currency & treasury and wealth management.

The bank is committed to finding innovative solutions for its client base of high net-worth individuals, small and medium enterprises, corporates, financial institutions and governments, whilst catering to their diverse financial needs.

FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure group, strategically positioned to provide registration, listing & quotation and seamless trading, amongst others. (NAN)

