FMC Yola presents Best Award of Year to Female Medical Ward

Nurses of Female Medical Ward, Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yola, emerged in first position for Best Award

of the Year 2021 with 99.55 points in the discharge of their duties out of 16 wards.

The Medical Director of the centre, Prof. Auwal Abubakar, while presenting the award to Mrs Ruth Polica,

In-charge of the female ward on Tuesday in Yola, congratulated the nurses and urged them to maintain the tempo.

Represented by Dr Ahmadu Usman, the Head, Clinical Services, also appreciated the Inspection Committee and

the nurses “for their dedication and selfless service to humanity.”

He said “we have seen remarkable results that is glaring to outsiders, with these, I want to appreciate all staff

for their contributions to these successes.”

Dr Sajo Jidda, the Chairman of the Inspection Committee, said competition among nurses of the 16 wards of the

federal medical centre was introduced by the medical director to boost morale of the nurses.

He said the competition would spur the nurses to do more toward serving humanity, among others.

He added that nurses of the 16 wards had done their best, as their performance made the hospital

environment clean and hygienic.

The Nurse In-charge of the Female Ward, who received the award, thanked the management of the centre for

introducing the competition, and assured to double her effort.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the second position went to the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU)

with 99.23 points, followed by the Pediatric Surgical Ward in third position with 99.03 points. (NAN)

