FMC Staff, 50 Others Arrested for Internet-Fraud in Ogun, Oyo

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested one Balogun Olawale, a staff of Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State, alongside forty-seven (47) others for their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Idi-Aba area of Abeokuta following intelligence on their alleged fraudulent activities.

The other suspects are Sodiq Iremide, Abiona Solomon, Moshood Sakiru Olamide, Olalekan Sodiq Olawale, Adebayo Ifeoluwa Timilehin, Joshua Gilbert, Adeleke Oluwafemi, Lawal Yusuff Abiodun, Olaleye Adedolapo Emmanuel, Opaleye Olanrewaju, Kazeem Oladimeji, Akinlosotu Ayodeji Ayomiposi, Omowale Haruna, Akinsolotu Kolade Olayinka, Soremikun Ibrahim, Kolawole Boluwatife Daniel, Olufunkunmi Emmanuel, Olatunji Uthman Alabi, Afeez Jimoh Akorede, Lateef Abdulmujeeb Akanbi, Boladale Olajide James and Enitan Tolulope John.

The rest include Orunsolu Sodiq Babatunde, Lamidi Micheal Akolade, Lateef Rahamon Olamilekan, Idowu Micheal Oluwasegun, Peter Adio Olakunle, Ahmod Kazeem Olayemi, Okewole Daniel Olayiwola, Ogundeyin Faruq Olamilekan, Edunjobi Toheeb Ayobami, Simon Dare Tosin, Ahmod Mustapha Olawale, Oladende Mubarak Olansile, Olanrewaju Kabiru Olamilekan, Olowookere Abeeb Lolade, Dolaoso Uthman Olamilekan, Kodagbese Emmanuel Aduragbemi, Simon John Seyi, Idemudia Lucky, Ahmod Waheed Olamide, Olowookere Soburu Ademola, Agboola Oladimeji Taofeek, Awoniyi Segun Gbenga, Babatunde Mathew Ayodele, Alaye John Saheed and Odediran Oluwole Ayomide.

Items recovered from the suspects include seven exotic vehicles, several mobile phones, laptops, hi and apple wrist watches, among others.

In a related development, two suspected ‘yahoo boys’, Adeniji Samson Adebayo and Ayoola Olawale Samson were arrested same day at Idi-Igba area of Ibadan, Oyo State by operatives of the EFCC, Ibadan Command.

They were arrested with two cars and other valuables.

Also, the Oyo State Command of the Nigerian Police arrested and handed over a cybercrime suspect, Andrew Olasunkanmi, to the EFCC.

Andrew was arrested at his house on suspicion of involvement fraudulent activities. A Honda Civic car and mobile phones were recovered from him.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded.

