FMC Owo MD appears before ICPC in Osogbo over alleged corruption

Dr Ahmed Adeagbo, the Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo in Ondo State, on Wednesday appeared before the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Osogbo, over alleged corruption.

Adeagbo’s appearance at the commission’s office followed

a letter dated April 20, addressed to the facility’s Medical Director, inviting him along with the Head of Finance and Accounts, to appear before it.

The commission, in the letter, directed him and the Head of Accounts, to show evidences on how the N176 million COVID-19 intervention fund and other monies were spent by the hospital’s management.

It also asked him to show:



“evidence of how alleged amount of N186,817, 307 was spent with approvals and relevant documents, establish the purpose of the COVID-19 intervention funds and beneficiaries of the fund.

“Show evidence that staff members, who contracted COVID-19, were paid for or received free items from the intervention funds, treatment benefits to individuals (identify of such staff members, what treatment received.

“Request for salary payslips of Resident Doctors from 2017 -2021

“Evidence of payments made to pharmaceutical supplies from 2017 till date, evidence of receipt with payment vouchers.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent gathered that Adeagbo, with a female staff of the hospital, arrived the ICPC’s office in Osogbo, at exactly 11.20 a.m.

NAN reports that they were later led to the enforcement room of the commission at 11.35 a.m with a “Ghana-Must-Go” bag, suspected to be filled with documents.

According to ICPC’s letter, Adeagbo and the Head of Accounts, were asked to show further evidence(s) of..

NAN Correspondent, who was at the commission’s office when the medical director arrived, was not allowed to enter the interrogatory room to talk to Adeagbo.

The letter, which invited Adeagbo and others for questioning read partly, ” furtherance to the investigation, which the state office of the commission is carrying out on the allegations against the management of the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

“In violation of the Provision of th Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Act, 2000, a list of additional requirements as enclosed in the letter are being requested by the reviewer of the investigation report.

“Pursuant to Section 28 of the Act, 2000, you are, therefore, required to appear in the state office at 5 Ola Alabi way, GRA, Osogbo at 11.00 hours on April 27, 2022, with the Head of Finance and Accounts and the attached documents.”

An official of the commission, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told NAN that the medical director was “invited for questioning and to make clarifications on some financial issues at the hospital”.

The official said the commission would continue with its investigation on the allegations levelled against the medical director and his management.

(NAN)

