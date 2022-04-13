FMC Hong to create over 3,000 direct jobs – Lawmaker

By EricJames Ochigbo

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Buba Yakub (APC-Adamawa), says the newly established Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Hong, Adamawa will create more than 3000 direct jobs.

Buba said this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the establishment bill.

Buba, who sponsored the bill, said that the existing facilities were already overstretched and some patients were kept in emergency units for weeks due to lack of beds.

Buba, representing Gombi /Hong Federal Constituency, said that given Nigeria’s population of more than 200,000 000 people, access to quality healthcare could not be over emphasised.

“I have always advocated that an FMC or one tertiary health facility, be established very close to the people across the country, but due to paucity of funds, it is difficult to achieve that.

“So with the signing into law the bill for the establishment of this facility, our people, and indeed surrounding areas, would benefit immensely,” Buba said.

According to him, he has sponsored 10 bills, which were at different stages of lawmaking, while some are still awaiting presidential assent.

He listed some of the bills to include; a bill for the establishment of the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Examiners, and a bill to repeal and re-enact the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) Act and the bill to make Agricultural Science compulsory in schools.

The lawmaker, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, pledged to continue to make laws that would enhance the standard of living of all Nigerians.

He also pledged that the committee would continue to carryout oversight functions to reposition the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ensure enhanced service delivery. (NAN)

