FMC Abeokuta begins construction of radiotherapy building

The Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, laid the foundation of its Radiotherapy building in Abeokuta on Friday.

The hospital’s Medical Director, Prof. Adewale Musa-Olomu led other management staff and union leaders to perform the foundation laying of the edifice.

Musa-Olomu said the building project “is expected to be completed in the next six months’’.

He noted that with the construction of the building, the institution will become the first FMC in the country to boast of radiotherapy services.

According to him, only six teaching hospitals in the country have facilities for radiotherapy health care services.

Musa-Olomu bemoaned the agony and sufferings cancer patients often undergo due to the limited health institutions with radiotherapy services that would have cushioned their pains in the country.