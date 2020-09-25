FMC Abeokuta begins construction of radiotherapy building

The Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, laid the foundation of its Radiotherapy building in Abeokuta on Friday.
The hospital’s Medical Director, Prof. Adewale Musa-Olomu led other management staff and union leaders to perform the foundation laying of the edifice.
Musa-Olomu said the building project “is expected to be completed in the next six months’’.
He noted that with the construction of the building, the institution will become the first FMC in the country to boast of radiotherapy services.
According to him, only six teaching hospitals in the country have facilities for radiotherapy health care services.
Musa-Olomu bemoaned the agony and sufferings cancer patients often undergo due to the limited health institutions with radiotherapy services that would have cushioned their pains in the country.
He expressed optimism that when completed, the radiotherapy project, “will improve the quality of lives of our cancer patients.’’
“We want a situation where those who will die, die peacefully instead of experiencing pains before their death,’’ he said.
The director remarked that Nigeria was gradually moving towards phasing out medical tourism.
Besides the radiotherapy project, Musa-Olomu also said that the hospital is making arrangements to establish an International Cardiac Centre.
He hinted that the full computerisation of the hospital services system would take off within the next two weeks.
The leaders of workers unions, who spoke at the brief event saluted the visionary leadership of the medical director.
They commended his relentless efforts towards the total transformation of the centre. (NAN
Leave a Reply