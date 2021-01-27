FMBN allocates 108 houses to federal civil servants in Kano

The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) has allocated 108 houses to federal civil servants in Kano State.

The Managing Director of the bank, Mr Ahmed Musa-Dangiwa stated this during the formal handing over of the houses to the beneficiaries at Eastern By Pass Housing Estate, on Wednesday in Kano.

Musa-Dangiwa, who was represented by Abubakar Ahmed, the Manager, FMBN, Kano branch, said that the bank, in collaboration with FHA Mortgage Bank Limited, distributed the houses to participants in the National Housing Fund (NHF) scheme.

“The beneficiaries must pass the credibility criteria and affordability tests to enable them get the houses.

“Each of beneficiaries is also expected to contribute 10 percent of the total cost of the house,” he said.

According to him, the bank is currently constructing more than 500 houses in different parts of Kano metropolis to enable workers own decent houses.

He listed the projects to include those in Hams, Amaco Galadima, Wailari, Almukaf City I and Almukaf City, among others.

The managing director urged the state government to allocate land to the bank for housing development in order to enhance participation in its programmes.

Also speaking, Mr Tajuddeen Atiku-Auwal, the Managing Director, FHA Mortgage Bank Limited, said that the Western By Pass housing project was the fourth to be completed and allocated to workers in the state.

He said that the handing over of the completed houses to the owners was to ensure effective utilisation and guard against using it as hideout by criminals.

Two of the beneficiaries, Prof. Balarabe Magaji and Fatima Abdullahi, lauded the initiative, saying it would enable workers own their houses without any difficulty.

They also commended the bank for ensuring just and fair distribution of the houses. (NAN)