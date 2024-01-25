FMAFS, NASENI partner to adopt new tech for food production

In an effort to expedite development in the agriculture sector, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS) and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) have inaugurated committee to fast-track the adoption of new technologies and boost food production for local consumption as well as export.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Speaking during the inauguration that took place at the Ministry’s Conference Room, recently, the Permanent Secretary, FMAFS, Mr. Temitope Peter Fashedemi stated that ‘’strengthening collaboration and partnership between the Ministry and NASENI is timely bearing in mind that the modern world is driven by the application of innovation and technology’’



The Perm. Sec noted that the adoption and application of technology in the agricultural sector practices would guarantee the desire of the present administration of achieving food security, job creation, and industrialization across the country.



He pointed out that the National Agriculture Technology and Innovation (2022-2027) was premised on 10 thematic areas including stakeholders’ synergy and alignment, knowledge creation and transfer, rapid mechanization, agricultural development fund establishment, extension service delivery revitalization and livestock development.



He revealed that the Membership of the technical committee from the Ministry comprised of Directors from the Federal Department of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry Services, Rural Development, Agricultural Land and Climate Change Management Services, Federal Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Planning and Policy Coordination and Executive Secretary Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria as well as the representatives of NASENI.



Mr. Temitope Fashedemi tasked members to work towards redefining and positioning the agricultural sector through the use of innovation in line with 8 point agenda of Mr. President.



Responding on behalf of the committee, the Director, Federal Department of Agriculture in the Ministry, Engr. Garba Abdullahi pledged that the committee would work assiduously to achieve its mandate geared towards achieving food and nutrition security.



The committee was charged with the following Terms of Reference; examine the programs and projects of the relevant FMAFS Departments and Agricultural Research Institutes and relevant Parastatals as regards the following NASENI Specified areas of collaboration: Technology Transfer, Rice Storage Project (Waste to recycle for building materials), Assembling of farm implements, Spell –out the respective roles, responsibilities and benefits of the parties across the collaboration areas, among others.



