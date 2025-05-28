FlyNas concludes airlift of Nigerian pilgrims from Govt. quota – NAHCON

By Deji Abdulwahab

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says FlyNas, a Saudi-based Nigerian air carrier has officially concluded conveyance of Nigerian pilgrims from the government quota.

According to a statement by NAHCON’s Assistant Director , Information and Publications, Hajiya Fatima Usara, in Makkah on Wednesday, FlyNas concluded the exercise with the airlift of Kebbi state pilgrims on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Vice-President Kashim Shettima declared the inaugural flight open in Owerri, Imo on May 9.

The NAHCON spokespersons recalled that FlyNas was earlier slated to return for conveyance of Kebbi VIPs and few pilgrims on May 29.

“Leading the Kebbi State contingent were the State Amirul Hajj and Malam Faruqu Yaro, the Kebbi state Pilgrims Welfare Board Executive Secretary in the company of 402 Kebbi pilgrims,” she said.

She said that a special flight had been scheduled for May 28 to transport the NAHCON Chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh and key officials of the Commission.

According to her, 22 pilgrims who were previously unable to travel due to various reasons are among today’s passengers.

“These include 13 intending pilgrims from Nasarawa State, three from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and six from Kaduna State.

“In addition, UMZA Aviation is scheduled to conduct two private flights for tour operators on May 29 and 30. Other VIPs have indicated interest in joining the flights,” she said.

In another development, NAHCON has reassured intending pilgrims who are affected by the recent visa closure of its intervention.

The commission said that it continues to engage with relevant Saudi authorities to explore avenues for reopening of visa issuance to enable affected pilgrims to participate in the season’s pilgrimage to Makkah.

“There is optimism for a positive outcome, and when that is realised, the commission will immediately transport the registered pilgrims for the Hajj in another special arrangement.

"To facilitate this, a few NAHCON staff remain on ground to attend to necessary issues," Usara said.