Flying Eagles thrash Tunisia 4-0 to finish third at Under-20 AFCON

By Emmanuel Afonne

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles on Friday in Egypt finished third at the ongoing Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following a 4-0 thumping of the Young Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

The third-place playoff at the Cairo International Stadium saw the Nigerian side going ahead in the 9th minute through Ibrahim Muhammad.

Ahmed Abdullahi doubled the lead a minute after the half-time break, before Jude Sunday grabbed a brace in the 48th and 90th minutes to clearly establish Nigeria’s superiority in the game.

Sunday’s first goal was a fantastic solo effort and his second was scored with a fierce drive from the edge of the box in stoppage time.

The Tunisian team had a better ball possession rating of 54 per cent against the 46 per cent recorded by Nigeria’s Flying Eagles but it was not enough to make any difference.

Nigeria and Tunisia, alongside finalists Senegal and The Gambia, will represent Africa at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup scheduled to be hosted by Indonesia from May 20 to June 11.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Senegal will take on The Gambia in the final match of the competition on Saturday at the Cairo International Stadium.(NAN)