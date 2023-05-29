Flying Eagles should focus more in order to beat Argentina, coach advises

By ljeoma Okigbo

Mansur Abdullahi, a former assistant coach of Nigeria’s under-20 women’s team, wants the Flying Eagles to focus more if they are to beat hosts Argentina on Wednesday.

The Nigerian under-20 male team are currently in Argentina for the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup and will face the hosts on Wednesday in a round of 16 clash.

Abdullahi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja that the Flying Eagles’ performance against Brazil in their last group game was an eye-opener.

“My expectations is that the team will be mindful of defending while attacking. The game is all about massive defence and massive attack —- doing both with good numbers.

“In the game against Brazil, the team lost because the players were going for attack and forgetting their defence line.

“One could see how patient the Brazilian team was and they relied on counter-attacks, which paved way for them.

“Our team lacked concentration in that game. So, we need to be more clinical and more focused.

“Argentina will not be an easy game for the boys but with better concentration, we can get to the quarter-finals,” Abdullahi added.

NAN reports that Nigeria finished as best losers in Group D, after beating Dominican Republic 2-1 and claiming a 2-0 win against Italy before losing 0-2 to Brazil.

The tournament is scheduled to end on June 11.(NAN)