Flying Eagles beat hosts Egypt to earn fist victory at Under-20 AFCON

By Babatunde Ogunrinde

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles on Wednesday beat hosts Egypt 1-0 in their second match at the ongoing Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

It took a 71st minute strike from Solomon Agbalaka to give the Nigerian team the much-needed victory and a three points, ahead of their final group game against Mozambique.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria had fallen by the same margin to Senegal in their opening game on Sunday.

Reacting to the result, elated Lagos-based Nigerian football fans told NAN that the victory was a good one and well deserved as it puts the team in a comfortable position.

One of them, Tope Ayomekun, said the match was a tough one though, considering that Egypt were playing in front of home fans and also needing victory after drawing their first match.

“It was a great match that had all the electrifying moments expected from both sides, but at the end the Nigerian team prevailed, I congratulate the team and wish them more success,” Ayomekun said.

Anthony Onyegbulam, another fan, said the team rose to the ocassion and put their opponents in the right place to be.

He said much was still needed from the team in their attack for more cohesion to deliver more goals.

“The team did well. However, they should continue with this fighting spirit and score more goals to achieve good results at the end,” Onyegbulam said.

Funsho Oguntokun, another one of the football fans who spoke with NAN, expressed happiness over the result.

He said Wednesday’s victory has given the team the necessary confidence going into their last group phase game.

“It’s a great result, I congratulate the team. However, much is still needed to be done as no team is a pushover in this competition,” Oguntokun said.(NAN)