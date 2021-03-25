Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Plc has expressed commitment to enriching lives, with the release of its 2019/2020 sustainbility report.

FMN Group Managing Director, Mr Omoboyede Olusanya, said this at the presentation of its “Facts Behind the Sustainability Report” to the capital market community at the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX).

Olusanya said that the report provides insight into its commitment as a business to continue to engage in the most sustainable practices that would impact on the environment.

“We pride ourselves in being one of the biggest companies in Nigeria and want to take our place in pushing the sustainability agenda not just for ourselves but for the rest of the country.

“As FMN explores more significant ways to shape a more sustainable business through improved stakeholder engagement, innovation in our processes and driving our local content agenda, we are optimistic of remaining in a position of strength.

“In contributing to the sustainable development of Nigeria and Africa, we remain proud of our legacy and reaffirm our commitment to creating shared value and continue in our purpose of Feeding the Nation, Everyday,”he said.

Speaking at the event, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group Plc, Mr Oscar Onyema, commended the company for leveraging the Facts Behind the Sustainability Report series.

“At NGX Group, we count it a great success for the global capital market system when companies publish reports on their performance on key Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) indicators as well as their commitment to creating a sustainable future.

“We are, therefore, pleased that Flour Mills of Nigeria has chosen to leverage the Facts Behind the Sustainability Report series and must commend the Board and Executive Management for leading the charge to advance sustainability in the food and agro-allied sector.

“For us at the NGX Group, sustainability reporting is at the core of our sustainability journey and we will not renege on this commitment even as we transition to a new era,” Onyema said.

Also speaking, the Divisional Head, Business Support Services, Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Ltd., Mr Bola Adeeko, encouraged companies to report on the progress of their respective sustainability efforts.

“At NGX, we understand that sustainability is a journey and that companies are at different stages of this journey.

“To this end, we encourage companies to report on the progress of their respective sustainability efforts,” he said,

Adeeko said that it would continue to support all listed companies and provide capacity-building opportunities for them to grow their competence in Environmental, Social and Governance reporting. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

