Flood:Senate urges FG to revisit construction of Dasin Hausa Dam in Adamawa

By Kingsley Okoye

Senate has urged the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to revisit the proposed construction of Dasin Hausa Dam in Adamawa to check flooding from the Lagdo Dam in the neighbouring Cameroun Republic.

The senate resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion at plenary on Tuesday.

This was part of the motion of Urgent Need to Intervene on the Flooding Issues in Sagamu, Ijebu areas of Ogun-East and Edu, Patigi areas of Kwara- Noth and other parts of the country, sponsored by Sen. Gbenga Daniel (APC- Ogun ) and Sen. Umar Sadiq Suleiman ( APC- Kwara).

Daniel while presenting the motion at plenary on Wednesday, said that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) had forecasted that the level of rainfall in 2023 would surpass that of 2022.

According to him, the 2023 annual flood outlook prepared by Nigeria Hydrological Services shows that 178 Local Government Areas in 32 states and the FCT fell within the highly probable flood risk areas.

He said the focus projected that, Lagos state, Ogun and Kwara would witness coastal flooding due to tidal lock of Ogun River by Lagos Lagoon from a natural rise in sea level, coupled with possible release of excessive water from the Oyan dam.

He said several communities in Ogun and Kwara , particularly Owa and ljebu-Ode, Eruwru in Sagamu and Ebute Kimobi in Ijebu East, all in Ogun- East with Edu and Patigi local government area in Kwara-North were expected to experience the first flash floods due to heavy rainfall from July to November.

He expressed concern that all over Nigeria, downpours had resulted in destructions and deaths as residents in lsland and Mainland in Lagos state were displaced, business owners and residents had also been displaced in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

He also said the report indicated deaths were recorded in Enugu state due to the surge while a 10-year old child was swept away by flood in Delta.

He also said there was devastating erosion effects at Trademore Estate, Lugbe in Abuja.

He expressed worry that if the impending flood when the rain starts from September to November was not checkmated through proper planning, there could be danger of a huge loss of lives and property.

According to him, change and global warming have led to increase in temperature, thus affecting the coastlines, which has resulted in an increase in the sea.

Sen. Isah Jubril (APC -Kogi) decried the loss of lives and property occasioned by flood.

He said there was need to put in place, long lasting measures to mitigate flood in Nigeria.

He called for construction of dams and dredging to save the lives of Nigerians.

He also called for the relocation of persons living in flood prone areas especially in Kogi.

Following debates from senators in support of the motion, senate further urged relevant ministries, departments and agencies to release funds as contained in the 2023 budget for dredging of blocked canals and water bodies amongst others.

It also urged the federal ministry of water resources to revisit the proposed construction of the Dasin Hausa Dam and any other Dams to take in the flood from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroun.

It urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to send relief material to affected victims across the country.

It urged the Federal Government to proffer lasting solutions to issues of flood in the country.(NAN)

