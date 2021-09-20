Floods: NASEMA distributes relief materials to 294 households in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA), says it has distributed relief materials to no fewer than 294 households affected by recent flood disaster in the state.

Mr Zachary Allumaga, the Executive Secretary of the agency said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, in Lafia.

Allumaga said 80 households in Akwanga Local Government (LGA) that were submerged as a result of the flood were given 80 bundles of roofing sheets, 80 bags of cement, nails, timbers, ceiling boards, mattresses and fishing equipment.

He said 24 households in Nassarawa Eggon, Wakama and Wunku all in Nassarawa Eggon LGA also received similar relief materials.

Allumaga further said that about 80 households in Keffi LGA were also received construction materials to rebuild their submerged houses.

The executive secretary added that those whose poultry farms and fish ponds were washed away by the flood were given 1,000 chicks and 1,000 fishes.

He also said that 110 households in Nakere Community in Wamba LGA whose houses were blown off as a result of rainstorms and windstorms were also given construction materials to rebuild their houses.

According to the executive secretary, the agency has done a lot in line with the law establishing it to manage natural and human related induced disasters.

Allumaga said the agency began the year by sensitising the people living in flood prone areas to relocate adding that they also distributed boats and water diving machine to the five LGA along the riverine.

“In addition, the agency also inaugurated Local Emergency Management Agency (LEMA) in all the 13 LGAs of the state; with specific emphasis on agencies that could be relied upon for disasters prevention.

“Members of LEMA comprised traditional rulers, Urban Development officials, LGAs officials, Red Cross, Fire Service, Civil Defence, state Ministries of Information, Health, Agriculture Environment and Water Resources, with a charge to sensitise their people,’’ he said. (NAN)

